Fifth dose of anti covid vaccine for frail patients: at the moment the Ministry of Health does not allow it. And for this comes the appeal of Professor Matteo Bassetti: we should leave people the freedom to take the fifth dose, especially if it is a question of fragile patients.

“Whoever took the fourth dose in January, February, March but also in July could not do the fifth dose at the moment. Different scenarios need to be differentiated: one thing is a 70-year-old who took the fourth dose in June and all in all he can stay, one thing is the 70-year-old who has serious health problems, is immunosuppressed, can be a cancer patient, with leukemia, or someone who does severe immunosuppressive treatment. These are fragile subjects and it would be important for them to go for a new dose which would be the fifth dose of the vaccine “, comments Bassetti to Primocanale.

But unfortunately, adds the infectious disease specialist, “today it is not authorized: you cannot do the fifth dose, whoever has done the fourth cannot do another “.

The appeal to the ministry: “I hope that the ministry can clarify this thing, doctors should be left free to decide what to do in these situations. I would have no doubts in front of an immunosuppressed person who had taken the fourth dose in February I would be the first to say that in October he can make the updated dose “.