“An additional booster dose with bivalent mRna vaccine is recommended, in favor of people aged 80 or over, guests of residential facilities for the elderly and people aged 60 or over with frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, who have already received a second booster dose with monovalent vaccine, once at least 120 days have elapsed from the same or from the last Sars-CoV-2 infection “. This is foreseen by a circular from the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General of Prevention, Giovanni Rezza, which reports a joint note from the department, with the Higher Council of Health, the Aifa Medicines Agency and the Higher Institute of Health. The recall “in order to achieve a further consolidation of the protection conferred by vaccines against severe forms of Covid-19, and in compliance with the principle of maximum precaution”.

The update of the indications on the booster with bivalent vaccines in the context of the vaccination campaign is motivated by the current epidemiological context which “presents an increased circulation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus contextual to the increase in the transmissibility index above the epidemic threshold “.

“At the request of the interested party, also all other subjects over 60 who have already received a second booster with monovalent mRna vaccine“, in addition to over 80, RSA guests and over 60 with frailty motivated by pathologies, “will still be able to vaccinate themselves with an additional dose of bivalent mRna vaccineonce at least 120 days have elapsed from the second booster or from the last Sars-CoV-2 infection “.” To this end – we read – it is specified that bivalent mRna vaccines (original / omicron BA.1 or original / omicron BA.4-5), are already authorized by Ema “, the European Medicines Agency,” and Aifa “, the Italian Medicines Agency,” for use as a booster dose, regardless of the number of doses previously receipts”.