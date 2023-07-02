Fifth night of clashes in France, dozens of arrests

breaking latest news – Fifth night of riots in France, where the anger of the suburbs over the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old of Maghrebi origin killed by a policeman in Nanterre, has not subsided.

There have already been several dozen arrests made by the police in the main French cities where violent protests are underway for the fifth consecutive night since, on Tuesday morning, a seventeen-year-old of Maghrebi origin was killed by a policeman in Nanterre, a banlieue of Paris.

According to the first data provided by the prefectures and released by the French media, the arrests are 37 years Parisnear the Champs Elysées, 21 a Lyon and 43 y Marseillewhere the clashes began in the early evening and the police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the Canebiére district.

Marseilles had been, together with Lyons, the previous night the scene of the most virulent unrest. Videos circulating on social networks show policemen in riot gear in the city centre, loading and using tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.

45,000 agents mobilised

the interior minister, Gerald Darmaninannounced that 45,000 men will be mobilized again tonight to keep the unrest at bay, triggered by the killing of the young man of Maghrebi origin, who was buried today, during a road check on Tuesday.

Minors, as was Nahel, are 30% of those arrested – 1,300 last night alone – in connection with the riots, underlined the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Transport stopped again in Paris

In Ile-de-France, buses and trams will also come to a complete stop tonight, for the second consecutive evening, from 9.00 pm, in order to prevent the influx of young people into urban centers and avoid further violence.

An hour before the frequency of the rides will begin to decrease, until the complete stop at 21:00.

As for the metro, like Friday evening, tonight it will stop at the same times as weekdays, i.e. last departure at half past midnight, always at the request of the police headquarters. The service will therefore not be extended by one hour as is usually the case on weekends.

Still too early to estimate the damage

It is still too early to estimate the value of the damages caused by the riots of recent days in France, but the government is aware that they are “high”, said the French economy and finance minister, Bruno the Mayorwho also recalled that “there is no nation without order”.

In a meeting in Paris with merchants and hoteliers to take stock of the situation and the economic losses, Le Maire specified that around ten shopping centers have suffered damage throughout the country, 200 supermarkets, 250 tobacconists, 250 bank branches and numerous shops, from clothing to those for sporting goods, perfumeries, fast food. The minister appealed to insurers to proceed quickly with compensation for their customers and announced that the government is considering support measures for the companies concerned.

In the afternoon the president Emmanuel Macronwho postponed his visit to Germany “considering the situation in the country”, met the mayors.

The last goodbye

The funeral ceremony to greet Nahel M., whose death set France on fire, took place in an atmosphere of sad composure, but also of anger.

Several hundred people gathered to pay homage to the young man but also gather around his mother and grandmother. Many young people, many dressed in the characteristic ‘djellabas’, who gathered in front of the funeral home set up in the French city for a ceremony that the family wanted to be as intimate as possible, away from the cameras.

The hearse with the white coffin left the funeral home around 12, then there was the funeral ceremony at the Ibn Badis mosque in Nanterre (whose entrance access was filtered by a group of local young people who knew Nahel), finally burial in the Muslim sector of the Mont Valérien cemetery.

Chi era Nahel

Passionate about rap and motorcycling, described as a “quiet boy”, even if sometimes with “borderline” behavior, with a life similar to that of many other young people in the city, Nahel had been raised alone by his mother in Nanterre and had lived in a condominium in the Pablo-Picasso district, at the foot of La Défense.

After school he had done odd jobs, worked as a messenger and had begun to attend an “integration course” in the Ovale Citoyen association which accompanies young people through sport, establishing a collaboration with the Nanterre rugby club.

