Health

Fifty thousand Brescians they do not have a permanent general practitioner. The balance between those who retire, or change their life plans, and those who start their profession has been negative for years.

«We need urgent and radical therapies that go to the root of the problem. We must speak and listen to young people for understand why they are no longer attracted to medicine in the area» affirmed Claudio Sileo, director general of Ats Brescia, in a recent meeting in the Libretti room of the Giornale di Brescia, in via Solferino. Data in hand, the director envisages a not exactly comforting future.