Fig tree turns yellow leaves: why and what to do

Is your fig tree getting yellow leaves? If so, don’t panic just yet! This article will help you understand the causes and find the best solutions!

Fig trees (Ficus carica) and their sweet fruits are becoming increasingly popular among home gardeners around the world. Once limited to regions around the Mediterranean Sea, they can now be found anywhere where winters are mild. And while they’re relatively pest-free and easy to care for, the question often arises – why do fig tree leaves turn yellow? The answers often seem contradictory, but these two terms unite them all – improper grooming and stress.

Fig Tree Gets Yellow Leaves – Why and What You Can Do

There are several reasons why fig leaves turn yellow. The most important of these are:

Stress due to too little or too much water Nutrient deficiencies Fig Mosaic Virus and Pests Shock when transplanting

We’re now going to take a look at each of these issues one by one so you can understand why they occur and how to fix them!

Too much or too little water

Your fig tree has yellow leaves – the problem could be water related. Both too much and too little water negatively affect the condition of the tree and prevent it from functioning normally.

Now you’re probably wondering how much water your tree needs exactly? Here is the answer!

How to water a fig tree in the garden? If you have a fig tree in your yard, be sure to water its root ball adequately—similar to a heavy rain. Allow the soil to dry out a bit over the next few days, but keep checking back. Once you feel that it’s only slightly damp, it’s time for another thorough watering.

How do you water a fig tree in a bucket? Since they evaporate a lot of moisture through their large leaves, potted figs need good, regular watering so that the root ball is always soaked without waterlogging. How do you recognize the golden mean? No water should remain in the saucer under the bucket, except when it is very hot.

It is also important that you provide your fig tree with a sufficiently large pot, as it needs a lot of space so that its roots can develop well and bear fruit. It is better to choose a tub that is one size larger than smaller. The minimum is 20 to 30 liters per bucket.

Notice: Figs are sensitive to hard water. Therefore, always use rainwater or filtered tap water.

Fig tree turns yellow leaves – a sign of nutrient deficiency

In order to develop their full potential, the fig needs potassium, nitrogen and phosphorus. These substances serve as building blocks for the trunk, leaves, roots and delicious fruit of the tree. However, studies show that a lack of these substances leads to chlorosis, or in other words, to the plant being unable to develop green pigments. This is also the reason why the fig tree gets yellow leaves.

This problem can be solved with the right fertilization. From April to August, fertilize the fig tree every two weeks with a good quality liquid fertilizer to stimulate its growth and leaf formation.

Notice: Using fertilizer will not turn the yellow leaves green again. You have to wait for the old and discolored leaves to fall off and be replaced by new, healthy green leaves. Then you will get a green plant again.

Fig Mosaic Virus and Pests

While it is not so common for the fig tree to develop yellow leaves due to pests or disease, the fig mosaic virus has been known to deform it. When infected with the virus, it develops yellow leaf spots, with the entire leaf turning yellow as the disease progresses. The virus is common in figs that are exposed to stress. It can be caused by too wet weather or overwatering.

Therefore, in order to avoid the appearance of the disease, it is important not to overwater the plant. With potted plants, the risk can be minimized by placing a drainage layer in the pot and making sure that excess water drains off well. When the fig returns to optimal conditions, it will grow normal new leaves again.

Pests also cause stress to the fig and can cause yellowing of the leaves. The most common are spider mites and mealybugs.

If you notice a spider mite infestation, rinse the plant and spray it with lime-free water several times a day. To combat mealybugs, prepare a mixture of 1 liter of water, 15 ml of curd soap and 15 ml of denatured alcohol and spray the tree with it. Repeat the process every two to three days.

Fig tree does not bear fruit: what are the most common causes and the simplest solutions? Find out here!

Shock when transplanting

Your fig tree is turning yellow leaves – a shock when transplanting can be the cause!

If you decide to transplant your fig tree from a tub into fresh soil in your garden, the leaves may turn yellow from the shock. As with most organisms, changing the environment in fig trees causes stress that you cannot protect them from. Normally, the state of shock lasts a few days while the plant adapts to the new location. After this period, the tree begins to develop new green leaves and the loss of the previous ones is compensated.

Regular pruning is another important factor in keeping the fig tree healthy. You can find out when and how to do this here!