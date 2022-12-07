From tomorrow to Sunday the AIL Christmas Stars will be back to color over 4,300 Italian squares with the slogan “Every leukemia patient has his lucky star”. Thus, for the 34th edition, the historic appointment with solidarity promoted by the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma alongside haematological patients and their families is renewed.

Where to find the AIL Christmas Stars

The minimum membership fee to receive the AIL Christmas Star is 12 euros; to find out where to find the 15,000 AIL volunteers, visit the Ail.it website, download the “Ail eventi” app or call 06.70386060.

Also this year, in addition to the traditional Christmas tree, in many Italian squares it will be possible to receive the sweet star “Chocolate Dreams”, very fine milk and dark chocolate with IGP Piedmont hazelnuts, again with a minimum donation of 12 euros.

In the last edition of the initiative, 454,604 plants were distributed in 3,841 distribution points and it was possible to collect 7 million and 685,793 euros. For over 50 years, AIL has put patients diagnosed with blood cancer first (every year in Italy there are 33,000 diagnoses) who are particularly fragile and delicate as their immune system is highly compromised and, therefore, more at risk.

The results in scientific studies and the increasingly effective and targeted innovative therapies, including immunotherapy with Car-T, the latest frontier in the treatment of tumors, and stem cell transplantation, have led to a great improvement in the diagnosis and treatment of haematological patients, adults and children.

Through the treatment centers and also thanks to the alliance with the 83 provincial sections of the AIL, Italian hematology has been able to guarantee continuity of care and therapy. The AIL Christmas Stars initiative – placed under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic – has made it possible over many years to implement scientific research and assistance projects and has contributed to making known the significant progress in the treatment of blood cancers beyond that to finance its home care service activities and accommodation, social welfare, psychological, legal and economic support and training courses. In particular, 1,691 free telephone consultations were followed up on the toll-free number 800.226524, with 6,659 patients and family members receiving support.

What does the AIL do?