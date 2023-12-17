Fight against smog: Pakistan tests artificial rain

In view of dramatic air pollution, Pakistan has tested artificial rain for the first time in a metropolis of millions. The Chief Minister of the most populous province of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, reported on Saturday about the experiment in the eastern city of Lahore.

“We are monitoring the impact of artificial rain,” Naqvi said during a televised news conference.

Industry, transport and waste incineration

According to the minister, the experiment was made possible with the help of the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A team of experts has been in the city for two weeks.

The artificial rain was therefore initiated using the process known as “cloud seeding”. Silver iodide, a yellowish salt, is burned in clouds in combination with acetone to promote the formation of raindrops. The hope is that this will also reduce the stubborn smog.

Till Fähnders, Singapore Published/Updated: Recommendations: 3 Published/Updated: Recommendations: 8 Till Fähnders, Jakarta Published/Updated: , Recommendations: 159

Residents of the metropolis have been suffering from the air quality in Lahore for weeks. The provincial government responded, among other things, by closing schools.

Photo gallery

Dramatic air pollution: How people in Lahore live with the smog

The Pakistani authorities see, among other things, industry, traffic and waste incineration as the biggest causes of air pollution.

In neighboring Iran, the authorities warned of severe air pollution in large parts of the country. According to the state news agency Irna, in addition to the capital Tehran, other major cities such as Isfahan, Ahwas and Mashhad were affected by smog.