Fight against tumors: according to the SIA, these are the 5 foods that should be included in the daily diet

Useful foods for the prevention and treatment of cancer, here are the ones that should never be missing from the table and why.

That of tumors, unfortunately, is a very current reality, which, especially in recent years, has become quite consistent. Many people, regardless of age, gender or origin, are victims of this terrible disease. And they start their personal battle so that everything can go well.

Ascertained that the prevention and treatment of cancer are topics of great importance in global health, it is important to know the important discovery that the SIA (Italian Society of Andrology) has made in this regard. According to scientific research, in fact, it would seem that there are some foods that can help prevent and cure cancer. According to science, there are five to take into consideration from which to derive ‘miraculous’ benefits.

The five allied foods for the prevention and treatment of cancer

According to the SIA, therefore, there are 5 foods recognized as excellent allies for physical health and the fight against cancer. However, let this be clear: it does not mean that it is enough to sit down at the table to cure a tumor by giving up treatment, but only that the balanced diet helps prevention and healing. For everything else, of course, there is science, medicine and the specialist who follows you and who you must rely on with confidence.

Cauliflower: according to scientific research, it has been proven to help prevent cancer. Cauliflower contains natural compounds called glucosinolati which help reduce the risk of colon cancer bladder, breast and prostate. Additionally, cauliflower is a food rich in vitamins and fiber making it one of the best foods for gut health.

according to scientific research, it has been proven to help prevent cancer. Cauliflower contains natural compounds called which help reduce the risk of bladder, breast and prostate. Additionally, cauliflower is a food rich in vitamins and fiber making it one of the best foods for gut health. Curcuma: it is an aromatic herb typical of Indian cuisine, known for its healing properties and antioxidants . Turmeric contains curcumin, a substance with anticancer properties, which has been shown to have positive effects on the prevention and treatment of cancer. Turmeric can be easily added to many dishes, such as soups, curries and marinades, to help prevent cancer.

it is an aromatic herb typical of Indian cuisine, known for its healing properties and . Turmeric contains curcumin, a substance with anticancer properties, which has been shown to have positive effects on the prevention and treatment of cancer. Turmeric can be easily added to many dishes, such as soups, curries and marinades, to help prevent cancer. Garlic: can help in the prevention and treatment of cancer. Garlic contains organic compounds called sulfur compounds , which have anticancer and antioxidant properties. Garlic can be eaten raw or cooked and is a staple ingredient in the cuisine of many cultures;

can help in the prevention and treatment of cancer. Garlic contains organic compounds called , which have anticancer and antioxidant properties. Garlic can be eaten raw or cooked and is a staple ingredient in the cuisine of many cultures; Berries : strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and essential nutrients for body health. They also contain natural compounds called anthocyanins, which have anticancer properties and reduce the risk of cancer. Berries can be eaten as a snack or added to smoothies, cereals and yogurts for a delicious and healthy treat;

: strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and for body health. They also contain natural compounds called anthocyanins, which have anticancer properties and reduce the risk of cancer. Berries can be eaten as a snack or added to smoothies, cereals and yogurts for a delicious and healthy treat; Green tea: very popular drink in many parts of the world, it is known for its antioxidant and cancer prevention properties. Green tea contains catechins, natural compounds that act as antioxidants and anticancer agents in the body. Green tea can be consumed hot or cold, and can be flavored with fruits or herbs to vary the taste.

In conclusion, these are just some of the foods that can help cancer prevention and treatment. Of course, a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle based onregular physical activity and on the intake of fresh and nutritious foods, are essential to prevent the onset of cancer cells. Furthermore, they are important in fighting the disease already present by keeping the body strong in order to better react to therapies. Scientific research is continually uncovering new information about foods that can help with fight against cancerso stay up to date to make sure you have the latest information.