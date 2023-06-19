Fight aphids: These natural remedies help | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 06/14/2023 2:06 p.m

Hardly any plant in the garden is safe from infestation by aphids. Luckily, there are natural remedies like neem oil and nettle broth to combat the pesky bugs.

They are one of the most common pests in the garden: aphids. The small insects attack both ornamental and useful plants. About 650 species are native to us, some are green, others black, brownish or yellow. They all feed on the sugary plant sap that they suck out of the plants with their proboscis. Once they have infested a plant, aphids often multiply very quickly, depending on the weather. It is therefore advisable to act at the first sign of an infestation.

How do I recognize an aphid infestation?

Natural helper: the seven-spot ladybird eats up to 150 aphids every day.

Aphids can usually be seen with the naked eye. Crippled or rolled up leaves also indicate an infestation, and some buds fall off. Another indication is the sticky coating, the so-called honeydew, which the aphids leave on the plants. Because the animals only use a small part of the plant sap, they excrete the rest. Honeydew, in turn, is an ideal breeding ground for certain fungi, so aphids can damage the plant in two ways.

What natural remedies help against aphids?

If the infestation is only slight, it already helps to spray the plants with a hard jet of water or to wipe the animals off the leaves with your finger. If there are already many aphids to be seen, it does not have to be the chemical club. The following biological agents also effectively combat the pests:

Neemol: Spray the plants thoroughly with diluted neem oil as early as possible in the morning, after a few days the plant will be pest-free. Both pure neem oil and ready-to-use mixes for spraying or watering are available at garden centers.

nettle broth: Place two handfuls of stinging nettles in a bucket, pour two liters of cold water over them and leave for twelve hours. Thoroughly spray affected plants with it. Sud from soap nuts: Plus ten soap nuts (available in drugstores and health food stores) in one liter of water and spray the plants with the cooled brew. Sud out rain fern: Boil 100 grams of dried tansy in a liter of water for half an hour. The cooled brew is diluted with water. A ratio of 1:10 is sufficient for a low infestation, and 1:6 for a heavier infestation. Sud out field horsetail: Ingredients: 150 grams of horsetail, a large onion, a head of garlic and a little oil per liter of water. Cut the stalks into small pieces, roughly dice the onion and garlic and place in boiling water. Add some oil, stir, simmer for 15 minutes and then allow to cool. For spraying, mix the cooled brew with water in a ratio of 1:5. Field horsetail also helps to prevent pest infestation and fungal diseases.

beneficials settle in the garden, because they eat a lot of aphids. A seven-spot ladybug, for example, manages 100-150 aphids per day. In addition to the native ladybird, gall midges and lacewings are also suitable. The larvae are available in specialist shops. Earwigs are also effective in controlling aphids. If you want them to feel at home in the garden, hang a flower pot filled with straw in a tree with the open side down. In such a shelter, earwigs feel particularly comfortable. The Asian ladybug is unsuitable. Although it also eats many aphids, it can pose a threat to the resident ladybird. A nesting box hang in the garden. When rearing the offspring, tits and co. feed a large number of aphids and other pests to the always hungry young birds.

The widespread tip of simply spraying a mixture of water and washing-up liquid or alcohol on the plants is not recommended, as chemical substances are released into the environment in this way.

