Fight box tree moths: What helps against the caterpillars? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/10/2023 4:23 p.m

When box trees become bare from the inside, the caterpillars of the box tree moth butterfly were usually at work. With what means can the pest be successfully combated?

It should not be missing in any baroque garden and boxwood is also a popular shrub or hedge plant in the home garden. However, the box tree moth, which originated in Asia, has been spreading to us for a number of years. The infestation by the pest is often so massive that the plants die. With a lot of patience and the right tools, however, it can be possible to get rid of the box tree moth.

How do I recognize an infestation by the box tree moth?

If the plant is so badly damaged, only a radical pruning will help.

Frequently, the infestation by the borer is not discovered until very late. The green caterpillars with a black pattern, which are up to five centimeters long, sit inside the plant and eat their way outwards from there. They eat both the leaves and the young, green bark of the shoots. Often only the leaf skeleton remains. Eating at the shoots can lead to parts of the plant drying up and the infestation only then being noticed. Additional clues are web-like nests and dark spots of droppings on the leaves.

Collect caterpillars in spring

Two to three generations of the box tree moth develop each year. In autumn, the moths lay their eggs in the box trees, where they survive the winter, hidden inside the plants. As soon as the temperatures rise again in spring, the pupation phase begins and the caterpillars start eating the leaves. This is often the case in the second half of April. At this point, boxwood owners should examine their plants closely and meticulously collect the caterpillars if they are infested. Depending on the weather, the second generation hatches around July and the third in September.

Cut back the boxwood and treat it with a high-pressure cleaner

If the box is already more severely affected, a strong pruning can help. The plant will sprout again without any problems. It is best to dispose of the clippings well packaged in the household waste. In addition, treat the inside of the boxwood in particular with a high-pressure cleaner to remove the animals. Important: Provide the floor under the box with a firm base so that the fallen caterpillars can be easily and completely disposed of.

Use additional biological preparations

The box tree moth butterfly. © imago/perspective

Up to three generations of box tree moths hatch each year.

To ensure that the infestation by the box tree moth is stopped, you can then rely on biological spray preparations. The active ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis is widespread. This is a bacterium that invades the caterpillars and kills them. Neem preparations are sprayed on the plants, absorbed by the leaves and act as a stomach poison against the caterpillars.

To control the infestation, box tree moth traps can also be hung near the plants. They lure the moths with sex hormones.

