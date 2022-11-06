With these changes in temperature and the first colds, a sore throat is just around the corner. But fighting it is not difficult: with these methods it will disappear in an instant.

The first colds and the sudden change in temperature knock out even the strongest people of all. In fact, if you look around, you will see that there are more cold people around you than there are.

Along with the cold, of course, we also come to visit the sore throat, our perennial friend in the winter days, which will be with us until the beginning of spring. He is certainly not a pleasant friend that we would like to have the company of, and that is why we find the right and perfect method to eliminate him. If you follow it to the letter, dear one sore throat will disappear in no time at all.

The sore throat will disappear in a moment with these simple natural remedies: adopt them immediately and you will not regret it even for a moment

We have said that usually, to keep us company, in this winter period, it is none other than the cold and the sore throat. These occur when the temperatures begin to drop and when there are such obvious changes in temperature that even if we cover ourselves to the maximum we can not in any way support. However, sore throats can be countered, not only with medicines, which we cling to when the situation is bad enough, but with different natural methods.

On the other hand we cannot immediately run for cover with antibiotics or various medicines, because they may not have an effect. Rather, let’s trust our dear grandmothers and start thinking about how to eliminate this throat discomfort. Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is to drink something hot and why not bet on it warm milk e miele? In the evening or in the morning, it will surely be perfect, relieve the burning and melt the mucus.

But it is certainly not the only natural remedy to make the sore throat go away, there are several. Another can be to gargle with the absolute lemon juice: certainly not very pleasant, especially for those who do not like the taste of lemon, but it will help a lot. Its disinfectant action will help our body react to bacteria and viruses and relieve discomfort.

Or eat one licorice. This is not only useful in the summer, when we feel a little down because we suffer from low blood pressure, but also in the winter when we get a frightening cold which only makes the situation worse. A licorice berry in one day will transform our throat into the perfect home it was before, eliminating from it the bacteria and viruses that could even carry the flu.