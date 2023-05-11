Potsdam – On the European Day of Periodontology on Friday, May 12, 2023, the Brandenburg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZVLB) is emphasizing the importance of regular preventive dental check-ups for every single patient. “Periodontitis is a widespread disease and has replaced caries as the number one dental disease. Their harmful effects on the entire organism are still underestimated by many,” says Dr. Eberhard Steglich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KZVLB.

Periodontitis is an independent disease and requires dental examination and treatment. At the insistence of the dentists, the prevention and treatment of periodontitis was upgraded in the year before last. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s Financial Stabilization Act jeopardizes this measure, which is very useful for all patients.

The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists of the State of Brandenburg drew attention to this situation in February with its own protest action and will continue to work to ensure that all patients receive periodontal care and treatment.

In 2022, 650 Brandenburg dental practices carried out around 1,250 periodontosis treatments on around 41,100 patients with a total fee volume of around 29.5 million euros. This in turn corresponds to around 90,000 periodontitis cases in total or around 12 periodontitis cases per practice per month.

