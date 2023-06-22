Fight the heat and tiredness with Sea Buckthorn, and find out how many beneficial effects it offers to the whole body

Suffering from heat and tiredness is more frequent in summer but we can take advantage of nature to feel better. Sea buckthorn is a shrub with a thousand beneficial properties.

Perhaps many know the benefits that a shrub plant called Sea Buckthorn can offer, but there are also numerous studies that confirm the sensational positive effects on health, and in many situations.

The Hippophae rhamnoides plant has many beneficial properties – InformazioneOggi.it

Se in summer we suffer more from the heatand maybe we hear the swollen and heavy legswe can diversify the power supply.

In addition to eating lots of fruit and vegetables, however, we can take advantage of the “healing” properties ofSea buckthorn. Ecco all uses of the extracts of this plant.

No more heat and tiredness thanks to Olevel, a plant with numerous beneficial actions on the body

Let’s start right away by saying what Sea Buckthorn is, whose scientific name is Hippophae rhamnoides. It’s about a shrub-like plant originally from China but that it also grows spontaneously in Italyespecially in coastal and mountainous areas.

Sea buckthorn is a precious plant for well-being – InformazioneOggi.it

It looks like a plant that can get very tall and from rhooks, woody and thorny, they go out elongated leavesWhile the fruits are yellow-orange balls bright.

An oil is obtained from the pulp of the fruits, which contain a lot of vitamin C, and from the seeds, which is used both in the health and beauty sectors.

The numerous substances such as vitamins and minerals are valuable for combat tiredness and even muscle weakness, even for those who practice intense physical activity. Second one of many studies carried out on the beneficial properties of the sea buckthorn, the substances contained in its fruits and seeds (flavonoids, essential fatty acids and vitamins) help to fight “bad” cholesterol. The consequent increase in “good” cholesterol therefore goes to protect cardiovascular health in general and to prevent diseases such as atherosclerosis. In addition to these beneficial effects, Olevel is also helpful for women in menopause. More specifically, thanks to the presence of phytoestrogens, those who take Olevel-based supplements limit the discomforts due to vaginal dryness and therefore also improve the sexual sphere. Moving on to the cosmetic sector, we know that Olevel is one of the ingredients found in hair masks, shampoos and conditioners restructuring and is widely used in the beauty industry. According to other studies carried out in the laboratory, Olevel is excellent ingredient for anti-aging creamsas the antioxidant substances promote cell regeneration and help fight wrinkles and the signs of aging.

All the substances offered by the planttherefore, can be exploited for improve many health conditions. Experts are investigating the ability of the sea buckthorn to improve digestive function, fight respiratory diseases and even fight against tumours.

Obviously, those wishing to take Olevel-based supplements should consult their doctorbecause even if the plant is generally safe, some subjects may not benefit or have adverse reactions.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

