Fighting acne and pimples is possible, here is the remedy revealed by Laura Cremaschi who has suffered from them in the past

It’s not just a youth problem. You can also suffer from acne and pimples in adulthood. These are problems that can really make anyone affected feel uncomfortable. A sense of shame in showing oneself, fear and uncertainty towards the judgment of others. In short, an inconvenience that can really affect our daily life. Even Laura Cremaschi, the well-known influencer who rose to prominence thanks to the “Next another” program, suffered from it. Let’s find out how she managed to solve the problem.

Right, for a VIP it is much simpler. This is the first and most immediate thought when we associate a our problem at the same sufferedhowever, from one famous person. No one argues that the economic and non-financial possibilities of those who work in the world of show business are higher than those of ordinary people.

However, sometimes it is also one sorry too simple to hide a possible problem or, even worse, not to take action to solve it. A bit like when you justify a not exactly perfect line with the impossibility of being able to dedicate time to own body. As if an actress, a showgirl or a model spent most of the day doing nothing. A very superficial and simplistic view. No one denies they have privileges, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have to either anyway make “sacrifices” to maintain one of the main tools of their work, namely the own body.

Who is Laura Cremaschi

Laura Cremaschi became famous after her election as Miss Padania in 2006. She was among the first to use social media to make herself known. She achieved her goal of her when she was called to participate in the Mediaset broadcast “Next another”conducted by Paul Bonolis. Here, her overflowing beauty made inroads into the large audience of Canale 5 game show. Instagram did the rest, with a marked increase in followers. The presence on Temptation Island Vip then contributed again to the growth of his fame. Today is among the most admired women and desired on social networks and beyond.

Nevertheless, Laura Cremaschi also had her problems. No one would ever say that, but suffered from acne and pimples until a few years ago. She didn’t hide it, on the contrary, to give courage to other girls too, she has posted photos showing her ruined skin. Sure, showbiz women can count on make-up, lights and filters to mask the problem, but it doesn’t mean that they suffer less than an ordinary person, quite the contrary.

Fighting acne and pimples is possible, that’s what Laura Cremaschi does

One of the remedies that contributed to the disappearance of acne was peeling. What is it about? It’s a chemical process to exfoliate the skinwhich goes to remove the dead cells so that the pores are unclogged. This way, acne and pimples will be drastically reduced. Compared to the scrub, which uses a compound rich in microgranules that go to clean the skin mechanically, the peeling is done with a liquid product that acts more deeply, completely regenerating the cells. Depending on the severity, they can be used three types of treatments: superficial, medium and deep.

Before undergoing the treatment, it is advisable to consult your dermatologist, to understand any contraindications. A thorough and accurate visit it is necessary to avoid any problems.