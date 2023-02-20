The transcription factor STAT5 plays a key role in how some blood cancers develop and progress. But efforts to identify a small-molecule inhibitor to block STAT5 have been hampered. Previous research efforts have found it difficult to design a drug that binds to STAT5 with high affinity, a measure of how well they fit together. Even when a compound is found to bind to the protein, it may not penetrate cells and tissues. It is also difficult to find a compound that only inhibits STAT5 without affecting any of the other STAT proteins. The STAT5 protein was therefore relegated to the “undruggable” category, i.e. without the possibility of dedicating a drug to it. People have been working in this field for the past 20 years and not yet any STAT5-targeting molecules entering clinical development. Now, researchers at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center have had success with a new approach.

By tapping into the cell’s cellular waste disposal system, the proteasome, the researchers found they could clear STAT5 from cell cultures and mice, setting the stage for potential development as a cancer treatment. Shaomeng Wang, PhD, professor of medicine, pharmacology and medicinal chemistry at the University of Michigan, had another idea. His lab has been working on a new approach to drug development targeting protein degradation. This is a natural function within cells to get rid of unwanted proteins. Think of it like garbage disposal: When a protein is no longer needed to maintain a healthy body, this mechanism removes the unwanted or damaged protein from the cell. Recently, proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) technology has gained momentum for its promise of developing a type of therapy that induces targeted protein degradation, without affecting other cellular proteins.

From a therapeutic perspective, there are at least two major advantages for PROTAC degraders over traditional molecular protein inhibitors. First, through efficient removal of a protein target by degradation, all protein-associated functions can be effectively blocked. Second, a PROTAC degrader can achieve much higher selectivity than the corresponding inhibitor, as the degrader binds and recruits both the target protein and E3 ligase to form a productive ternary complex for ubiquitination and degradation. Using this approach, the researchers identified a protein degrader, AK-2292, that targets and removes STAT5. The drug works by promoting the elimination of STAT5 from cancer cells, unlike a traditional molecular inhibitor designed to bind to the protein and uniquely interfere with its function.

The compound was found to be highly specific for STAT5 with no effect on other STAT proteins. It was effectively taken up by both cell lines and mouse models and was found to arrest cell growth in human chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) cell lines and induce its regression in mouse models. AK-2292 effectively reduces STAT5 protein in vivo and achieves strong antitumor activity in mice at well-tolerated dosage schedules. Wang’s lab has been studying protein degraders for several years and has a number of degraders in advanced preclinical development studies, which they hope will lead to clinical trials for cancer treatment. In 2019, a PROTAC was developed for STAT3, another member whose activity is very high in lung, breast and colon cancers. And the benefits would be much greater than conventional chemotherapy or targeted therapy, protein kinase inhibitors towards which pharmacological resistance often arises.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

