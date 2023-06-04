Fighting cholesterol with this food improves blood sugar levels

Are your cholesterol levels higher than they should? Thanks to this food you will be able to fight it.

Taking care of our health is essential, above all in order to avoid problems that could seriously compromise the quality of our life in the long term.

An aspect that must always be kept under control the cholesterol level: it is about a fat of a lipid nature produced in part by our body, mainly at the liver level, and partly taken with food. It has a fundamental role in our body, for example for the formation of cell membranes and steroid hormones.

Cholesterol and the importance of keeping it within healthy limits

The impact of cholesterol on our organism depends from the levels in the blood: if slightly elevated, it does not tend to produce negative effects, but above certain values, however, it can contribute to favoring the onset of cardiovascular pathologies. Total cholesterol levels are made up of “good” (HDL) and “bad” (LDL) cholesterol. It is important that LDL cholesterol remains within certain limits to prevent it from depositing in the arteries.

High cholesterol levels over time can indeed cause atherosclerosisincreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Excess cholesterol can also damage blood vessels in the eyes, kidneys and brain.

To prevent these consequences, a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol is needed, limiting processed foods, red meat and dairy products. One food in particular is really recommended in case you need to decrease cholesterol levels.

The hazelnuts they are the quintessential food that helps fight excessive accumulation of sugar in the blood. The hazelnuts they are rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, bioactive compounds and fibers, which influence glucose metabolism, avoiding the glycemic peak that always occurs after meals. They also contain magnesiuma mineral that participates in more than 300 enzymatic reactions including those relating to insulin, as well as Vitamin E and other flavonoidswhich prevent oxidative stress derived from too much sugar in the blood.

Hazelnuts can be eat in different ways, raw, toasted or added to other foods such as salads, desserts or simply a quick snack. The important thing is of course do not overdo it in their consumption as if they were a magic formula to solve any problem, but integrate them in the best possible way in one’s diet. Plus it’s better eating some hazelnuts rather than buying hazelnut productswhich may contain high levels of unhealthy fats and added sugars.