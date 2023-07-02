Fighting fleas in the garden: what really helps?

There are so many things to enjoy in summer, but fleas are not one of them. They are small, skittish and multiply quickly. They infest pets and can be a real threat to human health as they can also transmit diseases and parasites. Read on to learn how to get rid of fleas in the garden and ensure many relaxing summer days outdoors.

Fighting fleas in the garden: With these methods you keep them away

A flea infestation in the garden can cause a whole range of problems for both people and pets. Fleas can be controlled with chemicals and insecticides, but these can be very dangerous for children and animals. Hence, it is much better to treat the infestation with natural methods and home remedies.

Dispel with diatomaceous earth

One of the best natural remedies to combat fleas outdoors is diatomaceous earth. It is non-toxic to humans and animals but can effectively kill fleas.

Just spread a thin layer of the powder around the garden and it will dry out the unwanted insects. Note that you should use them in dry weather and reapply them after rain. You can easily spread the diatomaceous earth on the affected areas with a spreader. Don’t forget to apply diatomaceous earth to the grass and mulch as well, and don’t forget your pet’s favorite sleeping spot.

You can also make a solution of diatomaceous earth and water and spray the garden. Therefore, you should mix 100g of diatomaceous earth with 3L of water and treat the outdoor area when the weather is dry for at least a week. Follow-up treatment is required after one week.

Make effective spray with dish soap

You can fight fleas in the garden with a homemade spray with washing-up liquid.

Fill a sprayer with water and add 30ml dish soap. Spray the entire garden with this solution in the evening. If fleas are still present the next day, repeat the process in the evening.

A touch-up treatment is required every 10 days to kill the flea eggs. At the same time, bathe your dog with dish soap to destroy the insects in the coat.

Use nematodes against fleas

The easiest way to fight fleas in the garden is through predators. Nematodes are tiny worms that are harmless to humans, animals and plants. They are available at most garden centers and are useful against various pests.

Nematodes are meant to be mixed with water and sprayed around the garden in a short period of time as they are living organisms that are also meant to breathe. Also note that treatment with nematodes should be done in the morning, evening or on a cloudy day because they are sensitive to light and heat.

You can increase the effectiveness of nematodes even more by combining this method with the dish soap solution. After spreading the nematodes around the garden, mist the garden areas weekly with the dish soap and water solution. While doing so, pay attention to the succulents and rinse them with water after spraying.

Make your own flea trap

You can craft flea traps and place them in the garden. Fill a wide bowl with water and dish soap and set it by a lamp or candle. A tea candle is also suitable for being placed in the middle of the bowl. The light and warmth will attract the fleas and if they enter the water they will drown and be killed by the dish soap. They are said to do this regularly at night when they are active.

If you use candles, make sure they are placed on a stable surface and kept away from children and pets.

Preventing fleas in the garden with cedar wood

If you have successfully fought the fleas in the garden, you should take some preventive measures.

Remove all garden debris such as fallen branches or leaves that retain moisture to give fleas less space to thrive.

Fleas dislike the smell of cedar wood and avoid it, making it an effective garden preventative. The strong smell of the wood also repels ants and ticks. To keep those pesky bugs out permanently, sprinkle cedar mulch around the edges of your garden and where you’ve spotted fleas.

Repel those pesky insects with pennyroyal

Pennyroyal is a very effective plant against fleas, wasps and other insects. Plant them in the garden or scatter tea bags containing the dried herb in different places to ward off the pesky insects. Pay careful attention to children and pets as pennyroyal is poisonous.

