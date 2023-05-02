Fighting maggots in the garbage can: The best home remedies

In warm weather, flies are attracted to the rotting debris in your garbage can and tend to lay their eggs there. If you don’t eliminate them, they will multiply and make the situation worse. This can happen with both outdoor garbage cans and indoor kitchen waste. Luckily, there are effective ways to combat maggots in the garbage can.

Effective and simple methods to fight the maggots in the garbage can

While maggots can be a problem at any time of the year, they are more common in spring and summer when fliers are more active. A maggot infestation in the garbage can is not unusual, but it is unpleasant. Find out here how you can eliminate the maggots quickly and safely and how to avoid them in the future.

Douse with boiling water

Pour boiling water directly on the maggots will kill them quickly, but you want to be sure you get them all. Therefore, this method is only effective when the maggots are concentrated in a few small spots. The disadvantage of this method is that you cannot prevent future infestations and you may need to repeat it a few times to completely kill all the maggots.

Fight maggots in the garbage can with vinegar and water

Vinegar is an effective remedy for maggots that you can use very easily.

Mix one part vinegar with two parts hot water and spray anywhere the maggots are. Then scrub all of the inside walls of the garbage can with the solution. Leave it on for at least half an hour before rinsing the bin off completely.

Not only will you kill the maggots with this method, but you will also clean and disinfect the garbage can.

Use bleach against fly larvae

You can also make a bleach solution by mixing equal parts bleach and warm water. Make sure beforehand that this remedy is suitable for your dustbin so as not to damage it.

Spray the garbage can with this solution and let it sit for 30 minutes. The smell will suffocate and kill the maggots. Be sure to rinse the garbage can well afterwards.

Can you remove the maggots in the garbage can with table salt?

Salt is an effective home remedy for maggots because it dries them out. And it’s even more effective when mixed with lime. Using equal parts of both remedies, sprinkle a dense layer of the mixture directly onto the maggots. Once they are killed, discard them and wash the garbage can thoroughly.

Get rid of fly larvae in the garbage can with diatomaceous earth

If you happen to have some diatomaceous earth at home, this is another method to get rid of maggots. Just like the salt and lime mixture, it dries out and kills the maggots.

Sprinkle enough diatomaceous earth over the maggots to completely cover them, then discard in a plastic bag. Thoroughly clean the garbage can.

Diatomaceous earth is also ideal for controlling other insects, such as e.g. B. Ants.

How can you prevent maggots in the garbage can?

After you have removed all maggots, you should prevent flies from getting to your garbage to avoid maggot infestations again.