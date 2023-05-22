Fighting osteoporosis, the detail that saves your life

The secret to maintaining good health, and also to fighting osteoporosis, is prevention. Expert advice.

Thinking about osteoporosis, advancing age comes to mind; but to be able to live healthy in future years we must be aware from youth.

The condition, which leads to a weakening of the bone structure, is triggered by numerous factors, and not only by the physiology of old age.

For example, let’s remember that other factors contribute to speeding up osteoporosissuch as thealcohol abuse and the smokingprolonged physical inactivity, the hormonal imbalancethe lack of essential vitamins but also thetaking certain medications or other diseases.

What are the symptoms of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis unfortunately it is part of what is called “devious” diseases – such as the colon cancer – because it rarely gives symptoms until the condition is already serious. In the case of osteoporosis, often the diagnosis comes after the spontaneous breakage of a boneor following minor traumas that would not cause it.

However, we can understand what are the other alarm bells, which should push you to deepen with your doctor; between early symptoms of osteoporosis in fact we find:

tooth loss;

back pain that does not go away;

stooped posture (kyphosis) in chronic form;

loss in height, which is due to thinning/compression of the vertebrae.

What harm can osteoporosis cause if not treated properly?

We understand that osteoporosis is a weakening of bone structure, which results from several factors. We understand, therefore, that the consequences of a fragile bone can do serious damage to health.

First fractures can be also caused by usually harmless movementscome to cough or make a slight effort.

The bones, once broken, they lack the ability to heal properly as occurs in healthy subjects. The person risks being enticed and running into other problems, such as bedsores, muscle atrophy and therefore motor disabilities.

They can manifest postural malformationswhich in addition to preventing normal activities, cause chronic pain and inflammation.

How to fight osteoporosis through awareness and prevention

The bone system is constantly evolving throughout life, but we must remember that once the growth stage (around age 25) a consolidation follows; after which they begin to be less adequately assimilated minerals and with age – and in women with the hormonal imbalance of menopause – the functions are increasingly weak.

Beginning from an early age to engage in regular physical activity, eliminating excesses and maintaining an adequate weight certainly helps the body to be more efficient in the future. We recall that fundamental are also thevitamin D intake and regular exposure to Sun raysas well as a diet rich in fruit and vegetables, oily fish and non-fat dairy products, which provide the right amount of vitamins and minerals.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

