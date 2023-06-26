Fighting the spider moth: What helps against the caterpillars in the tree? | > – Guide – Garden

Status: 06/21/2023 12:02 p.m

Creepy webs can be found in many trees and bushes in early summer. They come from the spider moth, which laid its eggs there. Which means and measures help against this?

Strange webs in trees and on bushes: It almost looks as if a lot of spiders have woven tight webs there. However, these are not spiders, but the caterpillars of the spider moth. The moths lay their eggs in trees, which overwinter under a protective layer. The larvae hatch in spring as soon as the first leaves appear. This gives rise to voracious caterpillars, which in turn pupate and develop into moths.

Yellow-grey caterpillars with great hunger

Caterpillars of the spider moth often eat entire bushes or trees bare.

The caterpillars are yellow-grey with black spots and have a black head. They sit en masse in the webs that protect them and sometimes completely bare the infested trees and bushes. The caterpillars use the skeleton to build a dwelling in which they pupate. The whole thing doesn’t look pretty, but it doesn’t mean the end of the trees. The trees usually recover.

Collect or cut out spider moth caterpillars from plants

If the infestation with the spider moth is not so severe, you can cut out the spiders.

Anyone who discovers the caterpillars early should collect them with gloves and try to prevent the worst. If it is already too late for this, it is best to cut off the webs or the entire affected end shoots of the branches and dispose of them in the garbage can or organic waste bin – never on the compost. If the tree is heavily infested, hosing it down with a garden hose can help. Important: Be sure to collect and dispose of the caterpillars lying on the ground. A ring of glue wrapped tightly around the trunk or applied caterpillar glue ensures that the animals cannot crawl back into the tree.

Use pesticides on apple trees

Spider moths in apple trees can be combated with a so-called sprouting spray shortly before the leaves sprout. To do this, spray the tree with paraffin oil, which is available in specialist shops. It all depends on the right time: If the injection is too early, the eggs are still in the resting phase. If sprayed too late, the oil can damage the young leaves. Attention: Beneficial insects such as ladybugs or earwigs are also killed by this treatment of the tree.

Organic pesticides can help control the infestation.

It is therefore gentler to use a biological pesticide. The plant protection service of the Gießen regional council recommends the use of bacteria in the event of an infestation with the apple tree spider moth: Bacillus thuringiensis subspec. aizawai and Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki can be used against the caterpillars. The funds are available in specialist shops.

Web moths will disappear by themselves

The “big feast” ends with the pupation of the caterpillars. If you want to prevent your garden from being infested again next year as best you can, you should encourage the natural enemies of the spider moths, which are primarily garden birds. A pair of tits, for example, feeds several thousand caterpillars to their young while rearing their offspring, and there are certainly caterpillars of the spider moth among them.

