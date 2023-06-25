Fighting vine weevil with home remedies – what really helps?

Whether you’re a home gardener or a professional, the first sight of vine weevils (Otiorhynchus sulcatus) in your garden will send goosebumps down your spine, and with good reason. These pesky little pests can do a lot of damage to your plants, so it’s important to get rid of them as soon as possible. In this article, you will not only learn how to fight vine weevil with home remedies, but also how to get rid of their larvae. We’ll give you useful tips and answer all sorts of questions on the subject, giving you a complete guide on how to keep your garden safe from the pests, without the use of harmful chemicals.

What are vine weevils & why are they a major threat to your plants

The weevil (Otiorhynchus), also called white weevil, is a genus of the weevil family (Curculionidae). It affects more than 100 different plant species, including ornamental shrubs and rhododendrons.

The vine weevil grows to about 10 mm, is black with brown spots and has a textured surface. Its larvae also reach this size, have a brown head and are cream in colour. The adult white weevils are usually brown or black and can grow up to 14 mm.

These pests are active at night, especially between April and October, and are well hidden during the day, making it unlikely that you will see them. They feed on the leaves of plants and their larvae on the roots. As a result, the plants can no longer absorb enough water and nutrients and die.

In addition, white weevils reproduce very easily and quickly. The females can lay up to 500 eggs in their short lifespan of two months. Therefore, it is important that you act immediately if you notice any signs of these pests.

Vine weevil damage: Adult white weevils leave a crescent-shaped hole along the edge of the leaf. This damage will affect the plant’s appearance, but is unlikely to have any serious impact on its health.

Unlike the visible tracks left by adult white weevils on plant leaves, those of their larvae are harder to spot because they occur underground. And when the damage becomes visible on the surface, it is often irreversible.

What to do against the vine weevil & its larvae: Clean the garden & remove mulch

What helps against vine weevil? One of the very first things you can do to protect your garden from weevils is to keep it clean and get rid of all dead plants and weeds.

Second, since these pests love moist soil, you may need to remove mulch and compost piles. However, this should only be done if an infestation has been identified. However, mulching is an important part of keeping the moisture in the plants.

Third, avoid overwatering your plants as water attracts pests. Also cut off low-lying leaves that are touching the ground.

Mixed cultivation and crop rotation keep the pests away

What else helps against vine weevil? Appropriate crop rotation and intercropping are also advisable. Here’s why!

If your garden is regularly plagued by plant diseases and frequent pest infestations, it is usually due to tired soil. To prevent this problem, the clever gardener relies on mixed cultures and crop rotation. While in intercropping the plants interact and support each other as neighbors, crop rotation refers to the balanced exchange of positions of different garden plants after a certain period of time. Both of these methods ensure nutrient-rich soil, healthy plants and a reduced risk of pests.

Also, vine weevils are attracted to certain plants. So if you grow the same thing in the same spot year after year, you’re more likely to get an infestation. To prevent this, simply change your plants. Grow something else in the spot where you had a white weevil infestation last year and the pests should go away.

This is how you can fight vine weevil with home remedies

There are several ways you can get rid of the pesky pests. You can fight vine weevil chemically, but also with home remedies. Here we will take a closer look at the second option!

Installation of sticky and pheromone traps

Fighting vine weevils with home remedies: sticky traps are a simple and effective way to get rid of adult weevils. You can buy them at most gardening stores or make them yourself by coating cardboard with a sticky substance.

Place the vine weevil trap near the plants infested with the pests and regularly check how many are caught. When the trap is full, throw it away and set a new one.

You can also try using pheromone traps, which are specifically designed to catch adult weevils. These traps attract the pests with a synthetic version of the white weevil’s mating scent. They are a bit more expensive but well worth the investment as they are very effective. However, remember that you need to replace them regularly.

Control vine weevil larvae with nematodes

What natural remedies can you use against vine weevil – nematodes are perfect for this! Nematodes are tiny parasitic worms that can be used to control a variety of pests, including white weevils. They penetrate the pest’s body and release bacteria that kill it from the inside.

You can buy vine weevil nematodes online or at some gardening stores. Follow the directions on the pack on how to prepare and use it. Note that nematodes can only benefit in the warmer seasons – like late spring or summer.

Notice: Nematodes are harmless to humans, animals and plants, but they will kill any insect they come in contact with, so use them with caution.

Make your own neem oil spray

How can you fight vine weevil with home remedies? You can do this by making your own vine weevil spray! You only need three ingredients for this – neem oil, soap and water. Neem oil is very popular with gardeners as it is effective at killing many different types of pests including the white weevil. It works by interrupting the life cycle of the pests and preventing them from reproducing. You can apply neem oil to your garden with a spray bottle or a watering can. That’s how it’s done!

Neem Oil Against Vine Weevil – How To Make It:

Mix a teaspoon of neem oil, a teaspoon of mild soap and 3 liters of water. Pour some of the mixture into a clean spray bottle and shake well to mix the ingredients thoroughly. Spray the solution on the affected plants, making sure to cover both the top and bottom of the leaves. Repeat the process every few days until the infestation is gone.

Fight vine weevil with home remedies: coffee grounds come to the rescue

Coffee grounds against vine weevil – Just put them underground around the root collar of the plants every 3-4 weeks. However, we recommend that you combine it with some of the other pest control home remedies listed for better results!

Conclusion: What is the best remedy for white weevil

Controlling vine weevil with home remedies is a tedious task, but with a little effort, you can get the problem under control and get rid of the pests for good. However, the best remedy for vine weevils is to take preventive measures and eliminate their food source. That means you need to get rid of any weeds, dead or rotting plants. You should also ensure that your yard is clean and free of debris. If you have a compost bin, make sure it is covered so the weevils cannot get to the food inside.

