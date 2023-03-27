Complete the process of the tariff decree to ensure a homogeneous application of the Lea throughout the national territory. Eliminate waiting lists through the reorganization of government processes, introducing models and standards for the systemic and structured monitoring of the patient’s care pathway at a national level. Aiming at the enhancement of human capital, encouraging all health professionals involved in the NHS. These are some of the commitments in the document. THE TEXT

Guarantee the resources necessary for the development of territorial and hospital assistance, enhance the role of health professionals involved in ensuring treatment, complete the procedure of the tariff decree to ensure a homogeneous application of the Lea throughout the national territory. And it is precisely through the Lea that a strategy will be implemented which will have the dual objective of governing public spending and implementing the fundamental principle of egalitarian universalism of the NHS in a context of government decentralization.

These are just some of the main commitments envisaged by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, and reported in the Address Act 2023 published today by the department of Lungotevere Ripa. Let’s take a closer look at what is expected here.

One of the topics under attention will be the management of waiting lists which could be improved over time “through the reorganization of government processes, introducing models and standards for the systemic and structured monitoring of the patient’s care pathway at a national level”. It will also be necessary to invest strategic resources on national plans that constitute the systemic response to health issues concerning chronicity, rare diseases, palliative care and pain therapy, the fight against antibiotic resistance, vaccine prevention, health emergencies, the prevention and fight against cancer.

It was initially referred to health personnelwell in this area “we must also aim at enhancing human capital, encouraging all health professionals involved in the NHS, as the main players and levers for the development and functioning of hospital and territorial services, ensuring the resources necessary to improve their conditions Work”.

As for the territory, initiatives will be put in place to “support the role of pharmacyas a capillary widespread presence on the national territory, in the provision of assistance services and professional services in response to health needs”. An important aid will be represented by the Pnrr, Mission 6 – Health, here will find space for investment and reform interventions from be achieved by 2026 aimed at

improvement of infrastructural and technological equipment, the promotion of research and innovation as well as the development of technical-professional, digital and managerial personnel skills.

In particular, explains Schillaci in the introduction, “interventions are planned aimed at the creation of territorial structures and principals, such as the Community Houses, the Community Hospitals and the Territorial Operations Centers, which meet the requirements and standards of Ministerial Decree 77 of 2022, renewal and modernization of technological structures, the digital transition, the completion and dissemination of the electronic health record, the strengthening of telemedicine tools and home assistance, the improvement of the capacity to deliver and monitor the Essential Levels of Assistance through several effective information systems.Furthermore, resources are also allocated to scientific research and to promoting technology transfer, as well as strengthening the skills and human capital of the NHS, also through the enhancement of personnel training”.

And again it is recalled how, with the European Commission’s Implementing Decision C (2022) 8051 of 4 November 2022, the National Equity in Health Program was approved, envisaged in Italy’s partnership agreement on Cohesion policy programming 2021-2027. The Program intervenes in the seven Regions of Southern Italy – Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily – to strengthen health services and make access more equitable, also with a view to developing a systemic and empowering action of the regional health systems of the area. The Program indicates four areas of intervention: combating health poverty; take care of mental health; placing gender at the center of care; ensure greater coverage of cancer screening.

Another topic of interest concerns the supervised entities for which revision initiatives will be put in place, aiming at an adaptation of the related structures to the needs and evolution of the functions that they are called upon to perform. Lastly, initiatives relating to the clinical trials of medicines for human use will be promoted and supported.

The health policy for the next three years, in terms of opportunities and constraints, will affect the following macro-areas:

1. Strengthening of the prevention system to guarantee the citizen’s well-being, also through policies that aim to promote active aging and to prevent and support frailty;

2. Support innovative policies in the field of health research, also through the strengthening of the network system and the promotion of technology transfer;

3. Development of international policies for the creation of a European health area with Italy as a driving force;

4. Reduce inequalities between regions in the provision of healthcare services and Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA), promoting closer integration between hospitals and the local area, in order to better satisfy healthcare needs, access to services, waiting times and appropriateness of the prescriptions;

5. Valuing health professionals, also by giving adequate recognition to the services performed and more compensating the functions for which deficiencies are recorded, including first aid services;

6. Implement the Electronic Health Record and encourage the dissemination and development of Telemedicine;

7. Promote technological innovation in the field of medical devices, through an adaptation of the infrastructural equipment of the NHS bodies; redefine policies in the field of clinical trials and strengthen the pharmacy system;

8. Promotion of interventions for animal welfare and for the protection of food safety;

9. Increase users’ knowledge of the prevailing public health issues, with the promotion of specific information campaigns aimed at primary and secondary prevention and the fight against disinformation;

10. Modify the ministerial organization in order to strengthen its efficiency.

The general directive for administrative activity and management was also published together with the Guidelines.

March 27, 2023

