Figlie di San Camillo Nursing Home Introduces New Doctors and Embraces Synergy and Innovation

Figlie di San Camillo Nursing Home Introduces New Head Doctors and Focuses on Synergy, Efficiency, Innovation, and Foresight

CREMONA – The Figlie di San Camillo nursing home is dedicated to synergy, efficiency, innovation, and foresight in providing the best healthcare services. In the past six months, the nursing home has welcomed new head doctors who share the same goals. The health director, Andrea Bianchi, officially presented the new doctors and highlighted the nursing home’s commitment to providing quality care.

Bianchi stated, “The pandemic is now over, and we are back at full capacity. Waiting times, including those for interventions, are exceptionally short. We prioritize individualized approaches and have implemented new tools and services to enhance patient care. For instance, we are currently replacing one of our MRI scans.”

The nursing home also introduced new department managers who have joined since January, replacing retiring professionals or those taking different career paths.

Angelo Anni is now in charge of the Otorino operational unit. With 27 years of experience at the hospitals in Cremona and Piacenza, Anni brings his expertise to the Daughters of San Camillo. He focuses on introducing middle ear surgery and has observed an increase in patients seeking treatment due to their growing awareness of the importance of seeking well-being.

Palmino Pedroni is responsible for the analysis laboratory. He strongly believes in anticipating patients’ needs and emphasizes the importance of providing a welcoming environment. The laboratory has introduced new instruments and updated software for quicker and more streamlined analyses and reporting. Additionally, the laboratory now offers a withdrawal service from Monday to Saturday without reservation.

Pierattilio Lupi heads the Orthopedics department and aims to incorporate robotics to assist doctors in precision procedures. The department performs approximately 400-450 prosthetic operations each year, primarily focusing on hip and hand surgeries. Lupi highlights the rapid development of cutting-edge prosthetic materials, leading to optimal results and faster recovery for patients.

Giuseppina Chiari is the new contact person for rehabilitation services. The department focuses on post-acute care and specializes in neuromotor and orthopedic rehabilitation. The Mac service provides constant and targeted therapies to patients outside the hospital setting, particularly beneficial for stroke patients and those recovering from other pathologies.

Stefano Rollo leads General Surgery and boasts excellence in thyroid and vascular interventions. The department prioritizes low waiting times, with a maximum waiting period of two months. Rollo plans to introduce new instruments for thyroid procedures to further minimize the risk of complications.

Anesthesia, closely related to Surgery, is now under the leadership of Cecilia Piacentini. The department has a team of three permanent anesthetists and three rotating external anesthetists, enabling them to accommodate 4-5 operating rooms daily. Future plans include opening a pain therapy clinic to meet the increasing needs of patients with conditions like osteoarthritis.

The Figlie di San Camillo nursing home continues to strive for excellence in healthcare through its dedicated team of doctors and its commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.

