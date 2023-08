Triumph of Filippo Ganna in the individual pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The blue won the gold medal beating the Briton Daniel Bigham by just 54 thousandths, thus winning his sixth world success in the specialty. The blue Jonathan Milan won the bronze medal beating in the final which saw him opposite the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook