Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas stop a pickpocket in Milan by rescuing a tourist, then call the police

The former swimming champion Philip Magnini and his wife Giorgia Palmasshowgirl and former tissue of Strip the Newsprotagonists in Milan in the role of pickpocketing agents. To them the merit of having blocked Saturday afternoon, shortly after 14, one thief who was stealing the bag to a French tourist near the Arco della Pace.

The attention of Magnini and Palmas, who were in a club of Simplon course, was recalled by the screams of the victim who was having a fight with the pickpocket between bars and restaurants. When the latter, a woman Cuban 62 years old with a record, she tried to escape, Filippo and Giorgia reached her and blocked her, subsequently calling the police: she is being investigated on the loose for attempted theft. So thanks from the tourist and the police.

When Magnini saved a bather It is not the first time that Magnini and Palmas have distinguished themselves for a noble gesture. Also on 7 July 2019 they had helped a person in difficulty, a swimmer at risk of drowning in front of the beach Villasimius, in Sardinia. The man had been taken ill while swimming, friends with him had started screaming for help: Magnini, at sea with his partner, had managed to reach him and keep him afloat until help arrived.

