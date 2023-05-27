Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas stop a thief in Milan



IPA Philip Magnini e Giorgia Palmas they foiled one mugging a Milano and then they stopped the thief who was trying to escape. The swimming champion and the showgirl were in a club in Corso Sempione, near the Arco della Pace, when they heard the screams of a passer-by whose bag a woman was trying to steal. The thief tried to escape, but Magnini and Palmas blocked her.

They were then the ones to call the police who arrived at the scene. The victim of the attempted theft, a 51-year-old French tourist, thanked them. The 62-year-old Cuban thief was investigated in a state of freedom for attempted theft.

The previous This wasn’t the only time Magnini and Palmas helped a person in need. On 7 July 2019, the champion saved a bather in danger in the sea in front of the Villasimius beach in Sardinia. The man was swimming after an inflatable that was being blown away by the wind, when he found himself in trouble and his friends with him started screaming for help. Magnini, who was swimming with Giorgia Palmas, had managed to reach it and keep it afloat until help arrived.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

