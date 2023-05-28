Filippo Magnini, who is the hero swimmer who arrested a thief in Milan

Philip Magnini he has the kind of courage that knows no hesitation and lives on instinct. Together with his wife Giorgia Palmas ha saved a tourist from theft in Milan chasing the thief. But it’s not the first time that the swimming champion has shown this spirit of action. In 2019 he saved another tourist from an illness in the waters of Cala Sinziasfrom Villasimius e Costa Reiin the province of Cagliari.

On that occasion, the bather was swimming after an inflatable blown away by the wind, when he had it there was a failure due to excessive effort. Magnini, who was nearby, didn’t hesitate for a single instant and finished thrown into the water bringing the man back to shore, safe.

The swimmer, in the freestyleis considered the best Italian ever in short distances. Twice it was world champion in the 100 metres, in 2005 and 2007. He also won two world titles in short basque and a total of seventeen European golds. In private life, he has been engaged to for a long time Federico Pellegrini. He got married to Giorgia Palmas in 2021, with whom he already had a daughter in 2020.