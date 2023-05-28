Home » Filippo Magnini, who is the hero swimmer who arrested a thief in Milan
Health

Filippo Magnini, who is the hero swimmer who arrested a thief in Milan

by admin
Filippo Magnini, who is the hero swimmer who arrested a thief in Milan

Philip Magnini he has the kind of courage that knows no hesitation and lives on instinct. Together with his wife Giorgia Palmas ha saved a tourist from theft in Milan chasing the thief. But it’s not the first time that the swimming champion has shown this spirit of action. In 2019 he saved another tourist from an illness in the waters of Cala Sinziasfrom Villasimius e Costa Reiin the province of Cagliari.

On that occasion, the bather was swimming after an inflatable blown away by the wind, when he had it there was a failure due to excessive effort. Magnini, who was nearby, didn’t hesitate for a single instant and finished thrown into the water bringing the man back to shore, safe.

The swimmer, in the freestyleis considered the best Italian ever in short distances. Twice it was world champion in the 100 metres, in 2005 and 2007. He also won two world titles in short basque and a total of seventeen European golds. In private life, he has been engaged to for a long time Federico Pellegrini. He got married to Giorgia Palmas in 2021, with whom he already had a daughter in 2020.

See also  Bring your well-being to a new level

You may also like

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

NYT, there is an agreement between Biden and...

The century of Henry Kissinger, the story seen...

How to use the architectural barriers bonus to...

In Brescia another piece in the privatization of...

From China to the Pope up to Lula....

Confindustria, growth continues but is more moderate

Pope Francis records an interview for the program...

Giro d’Italia 2023, the provocation of Alberto Contador:...

Dr. Petitti leaves office, his children: “Dad is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy