Fibers are very important for our health. Here are the foods that are richest in it, to be consumed frequently!

Eat more fiber! We’ve heard it said many times, but do you know why they’re so good for your health? Dietary fiber, found primarily in fruit, vegetables, Whole grains e legumes, is primarily known for its ability to prevent or relieve constipation. Not everyone knows, however, that foods containing fiber can provide other health benefits as well. For example, they can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of diabetesheart disease and some types of cancer.

A high fiber diet can help you normalize bowel movements. It softens the stools and decreases the chances of constipation. It also helps keep the intestines healthy, reducing the risk of developing hemorrhoids and small pockets in the colon (diverticula). Studies have also found that a diet high in fiber probably reduces the risk of colorectal cancer, lowers cholesterol levels and keeps blood sugar levels under control. But what are the foods richest in these precious fibers? Here is a list.

Foods rich in fiber: which ones to choose

Among the vegetables richest in fiber we find mashed potatoes sweet potatoes, artichokes, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli. Among the fruits we find theavocado, blackberries, raspberries and pears. Whole grains to prefer in a healthy diet rich in fiber are undoubtedly barley, quinoa, oats and brown rice. All types of legumes are also included in the diet: green light therefore for chickpeas, lentils, red and black beans. If you love the chocolate there is good news for you: that 80% dark chocolate has many fibers and is a valuable food to include in a healthy diet.

How much fiber should you be getting each day? The Institute of Medicine, which provides science-based advice on medicine and health, provides the following daily fiber recommendations for adults: men up to 50 years old they should take approx 58 grams per daywhile those older than about 50. Le women under 50instead, they should take about 25 grams per day and 21 after age 50. Always remember that foods high in natural fiber are always better than any supplement you choose. So try to calibrate your diet correctly and always drink plenty of water.

