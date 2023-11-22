Home » Fill up on oxygen in the pharmacies
Fill up on oxygen in the pharmacies

Across Austria, 400,000 to 800,000 people suffer from the lung disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) expects COPD to be the third leading cause of death by 2030. As a chronic disease, COPD cannot be cured, but can be treated to a certain extent. The goal of treatment is to reduce or stop the progression of the disease.

Many patients need medical oxygen to breathe, which is administered through the nose from mobile tanks. The gas stations in the pharmacy increase the mobility and quality of life of those affected.

