There is no need to resort to particular aesthetic treatments to have thick and shiny hair, just include some foods in your diet that could help you in your goal: here’s what they are.

Nutrition is a fundamental part of our health and our psycho-physical well-being. It is the fuel that helps us face busy days. In addition to providing energy, foods can be perfect allies for those who are struggling with growing healthier and stronger hair, without the risk of it flaking.

To be able to show off gods thick and shiny hair, you have to pay close attention to the diet. Through a correct diet it is possible to introduce all the essential nutrients to guarantee the hair to grow in a strong, healthy and vigorous way. Among the minerals that should never be missing is lo zinceven more so if you want shiny hair.

Zinc, in addition to stimulating the production of collagen, plays an essential role in the growth and repair of hair tissue. The most common symptom of those deficient in the trace element is hair loss, to prevent such a situation it is important to take foods rich in zincthere are a large number of them.

Thick and shiny hair with zinc: what foods to eat

The food sources that contain zinc are many and can be included in a healthy, balanced and varied diet. Among the foods that you can eat are ceci e beans, legumes that are very good for you and are recommended by nutritionists. To eat there is also the pollo, good nutrient and mineral source. To be consumed in moderate quantities it is good to also include the red meatsas well as the liver.

On the list of foods to eat are i flee eh peas, excellent nutrients as well as essential in one’s diet. Zinc is also present in wheat germ it’s us pumpkin seeds. But the list isn’t over yet, as i shrimp and all soy productsessential for the growth of thicker and shinier hair.

Zinc is also found in egg yolksas well as in the yogurt, the latter is an excellent food to eat every day for your physical well-being. In conclusion, it is also recommended to eat cacaoalso in this case pay attention to the quantities, especially for those who are following a dietary regimen.

Zinc is also found in many supplements multivitaminici e multiminerali. In these cases, the mineral is often contained in the form of zinc acetate, zinc sulfate or zinc gluconate. But it should be emphasized that the forms of zinc which are better absorbed within our body and therefore can have a greater effect on our hair are citrate, glycinate e monometionina of the mineral.

If your problem is i damaged hair you have to pay attention to how you sleep at night. In fact, the night hours can be detrimental to your hair. Therefore, in addition to a healthy diet rich in zinc, you should follow other precautions.