(ANSA) – GENOA, 11 NOV – With the excuse of having to carry out a research for the University of Perugia, he had convinced the frequenters of his gym in Moneglia, including minors, to undress, to get data on body mass.



All this took place in an outpatient clinic adjacent to the gym. But in the meantime, with a hidden camera she was filming them. For this a 37-year-old man was sentenced to five years with an abbreviated rite by the judge for the preliminary hearing Claudio Siclari.



The police investigation, coordinated by the prosecutor Giovanni Arena, was born in February 2021 after a woman revealed to her husband that she had discovered she had been filmed.



The man showed up at the gym and after a fight he beat him. The military intervened and had discovered everything. From a search it emerged that the filming was done in the locker room of the gym with a hidden mobile phone. The investigations found that 12 minors (most of them assisted by the lawyer Matteo Groppo) and 19 women had been filmed completely naked.



The man was convicted of child pornography, illicit interference in private life and possession of child pornography material.


