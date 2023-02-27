Monopoli: on April 1, the general practitioners of Fimmg will take to the streets to demonstrate

Friday 24 February 2023

Bari, February 24, 2023. “If the Region believes that the funds for the recruitment of personnel no longer belong to general practitioners, then in Puglia 2,000 jobs for administrative assistants and practice nurses are at risk.” – declares Donato Monopoli, Secretary of Fimmg Puglia, after announcing that on 1st April the general practitioners of the Fimmg will take to the streets to express their disagreement with the circular of 22nd February of the Puglia Region and their concern for the unsustainable conditions of work that doctors have long endured.

The Apulian General Medicine system should be based on microteam work, with the support of administrative staff and nurses. The Region clearly states which organizational model it refers to if it blocks funds for the recruitment of study staff.” – continues Monopoli – “Thus the conditions to guarantee work continuity are no longer possible and young doctors are discouraged from choosing general medicine, an area that is increasingly less attractive and which is already experiencing a serious vocational crisis.”

“The funds for the recruitment of study collaborators serve to ensure a management service of bureaucratic duties which is essential not only for doctors but also for patients. The funds allocated were already limited, to the point that not all family doctors were able to use them, with serious repercussions on users. For this reason, like Fimmg, in the first point of the requests for the renewal of the regional contract, we had placed the assignment to each doctor of a study collaborator, useful for making the system more efficient and freeing the doctor from bureaucratic overload. – concludes Monopoli – Incredibly, however, the Region is now also blocking the funds already allocated, putting the current system in difficulty with the risk of dismissal of studio collaborators and nurses. Furthermore, doubts remain about the legitimacy of the suspension by the Region of the new applications for the associative forms of general medicine envisaged by the regional and national agreements”.