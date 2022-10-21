There are numerous errors: FIMMG writes to the Region

Friday 21 October 2022

Prot. 72/22 of 20/10/2022

Egr. Councilor for Health of the Puglia Region

Egr. Director of the Promotion Department

of the Puglia Region Health and Wellness

Subject: DETERMINATION OF THE STRATEGIES AND GOVERNANCE SECTION MANAGER OF THE OFFER September 28, 2022, n. 345 Provisional approval of the regional ranking of general practitioners valid for the year 2023 pursuant to art. 15 of the National Collective Agreement for the regulation of relations with general practitioners, as amended by art. 2 of the ACN dated 21/06/2018.

Egr. Assessor,

the executive decision in question was published in the BUR Puglia n.108 of 06/10/2022.

Numerous subscribers reported the presence of errors in the attribution of scores. These errors appear to be numerous and systematic in scope, probably caused by technical problems relating to the first application of the computer system made available.

We invite you to proceed in self-defense with the revision of the provisional ranking 2023, suspending the terms for the possible submission of a request for re-examination of the interested parties before the publication of the final one pursuant to art. 19, paragraph 5, of the current ACN (April 2022)

Waiting for your reply and declaring your availability for any further information, best regards.

The Regional General Secretary

Dr. Donato Monopoli