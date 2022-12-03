Scotti: “If no one will listen to us we are ready to go towards a national mobilization even with the lockout of our studies”

Friday 02 December 2022

Scotti (Fimmg): “Support to colleagues from Puglia. If no one will listen to us, we are ready to go towards a national mobilization even with the lockout of our studies”

Bari, December 2, 2022. “The state of agitation stems from a profound crisis in Apulian general medicine. – declares Donato Monopoli, Secretary of Fimmg Puglia, explaining some of the reasons that led the Fimmg of Puglia to proclaim the state of unrest in the category and to convene the Regional Assembly in Bari for Sunday the 4th – There is an asphyxiating growth of the bureaucracy which always more time spent caring for patients and disqualifying the practice of the profession, aggravated by tortuous IT processes that are not adequate for clinical care processes and by a highly disaggregated and disorganized regional health system. Added to this are the lack of personnel, the aftermath of two years of pandemic emergency and the absolute absence of national and regional planning. Young doctors leave their posts after a few months and less young doctors who have the opportunity to retire early”.

“In this situation we are struck by the deafening silence of the Region, which we ask to clearly state what resources it plans to invest in personnel. – concludes Monopoli – Without investments in human resources, the Apulian health situation risks irreparably degenerating “.

To the voice of Monopoli is added that of Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of Fimmg, who in a note from the national Fimmg announces the self-convening of the National Council of the Italian Federation of general practitioners for next Sunday, on the occasion of the regional assembly to be held in Bari: “We support the colleagues who in Puglia have proclaimed a state of unrest and we will be at their side to add our voice to theirs in denouncing the very serious state of hardship that the category experiences, subjected to unsustainable workloads and economically penalized for the cost of expensive energy”. The Apulian meeting is in fact prefigured as the first step towards action at a national level.

“The total absence of support measures for the category of general practitioners and the complete lack, in the new Budget Law, of expenditure items dedicated to strengthening proximity assistance and affiliated contracts is frankly unacceptable” – Scotti denounces -.

“There is much more at stake than a trade union issue – adds Scotti – there is the very stability of the public health system. If no one will listen to us, we are ready to go towards a national mobilization even with the lockout of our studies”.

The regional assembly of Bari will therefore be an opportunity to evaluate any actions to be taken and to define a manifesto addressed to the citizens which explains the reasons for the agitation of general practitioners.

All the directors and councilors of the regional Fimmg will be present at the meeting, as well as Filippo Anelli, President of Fnomceo, Silvestro Scotti, Fimmg National Secretary and the members of the Fimmg National Council.

Fimmg regional assembly

Sunday 4 December 9.30 – 13.30

Hotel Excelsior

Via Giulio Petroni 15 – Bari