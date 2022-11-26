26 NOV –

“The positions of criticism and skepticism expressed by the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato on the subject of a health system that focuses exclusively on the Health Houses are fully acceptable. Organization which, as it was conceived, cannot satisfy the need for territorial health care which is needed in a country like ours, steeped in social, cultural, economic and geomorphological inequalities”. Like this Sylvester Scotti, secretary general Fimmg, who also expresses full satisfaction with the willingness already expressed in the first informal talks also by the Minister of Health Schillaci to think, while respecting the funding of the PNRR, on a model that defines a scheme that revolves around professionals, and not around structures. “The possibility that proximity is maintained through the evolution of the relationship between pharmacists and general practitioners, already provided for by law – recalls Scotti – is the first brick for building the reform of territorial medicine. Models with increasing assistance intensity must then be built on this nucleus, which must be modulated on the needs of patients and territories, never in the thought of the single model that seems to us more ideological than functional”.

Without excluding that these models may arrive, in areas where this makes sense (i.e. areas with a high population density) at the hub Community Houses. However, the general secretary of Fimmg warns that “the model must be clear in the attribution of the functions of the professionals”, who cannot find these functions “replaced” by the scheme of the Community Houses. “The care offer, which must also include Community Houses, must integrate the territorial assistance that general practitioners already provide through the network of their practices”.

All this, also through collaboration with pharmacies with which connection models must be identified. To continue the discussion on such central issues for local public health and for the very survival of the national health system, Fimmg is now awaiting the scheduling of a date for a first institutional meeting, already agreed, with the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato.

“We thank Minister Schillaci and Undersecretary Gemmato – concludes Scotti – for having immediately shaped the evolution of the territorial assistance reform starting from professionals and not from an official system that probably has no idea of ​​how assistance is organized territory worthy of this name in terms of proximity, trust and efficiency and above all for the real survival of our NHS”.

