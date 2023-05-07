Fimmg Fvg, yes to masks and doctors to protect health – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 07 – The recommendations on masks (but not only) drawn up by the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp) have also been implemented in Fvg in the light of the ordinance of the Minister of Health Schillaci (which recognizes a primary role of prevention and protection of the health of the community to individual doctors) and the evolution of the Covid-19 emergency. This was announced by Fimmg itself which speaks of an “operating manual, with solid scientific foundations, which will allow doctors to decide independently and on the basis of the contingent situation if and how to make the use of masks mandatory in their studies and guarantee containment risk of infection”.



“In the manual – explains Fernando Agrusti secretary of Fimmg FVG – the epidemiological aspect and the organizational context are evaluated”. (HANDLE).

