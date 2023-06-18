Final Fantasy 16: Square Enix suggests playing with English dub and subtitles

In a few days we will finally be able to get our hands on Final Fantasy 16, the new big action RPG from Square Enix. This work offers many new features, including the Italian dubbing. Square Enix, however, suggest to many to play anyway in English (i.e. the original dub) with subtitles in your language.

The information comes from a recent official streaming dedicated to Final Fantasy 16. Speaking to the Japanese public, Square Enix explains that there is no lip sync for the Japanese language. The team explains that it was not possible to insert it because it would have required too much work, since the lip work is related to the facial capture of the actors, who speak in English. The use of an AI has also not been considered because it would not give good results.

The Final Fantasy 16 team therefore suggests to playing with the English dub and then choose subtitles in your own language. He states that “it will give a completely different impression”. Although the suggestion is aimed primarily at Japanese players, it can also be extended to players from all over the world.

However, as one Twitter user pointed out, sometimes the non-English subtitles and the English dub don’t match up perfectly: the meaning stays the same, but sometimes the sentence structure or individual words change. We confirm based on our experience with the Final Fantasy 16 demo that it sometimes happens that different words are used in the Italian subtitles than those in the English language. One option could therefore be to use English subtitles directly as well to avoid this dissonance.

What do you think? How will you approach the languages ​​of Final Fantasy 16?

We would also like to point out that the team has already confirmed performance updates.