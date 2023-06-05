Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: first small details on the plot of the game revealed by Square Enix

Through a new social post we have the opportunity to discover some new details about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, or the sequel to the Remake of the seventh chapter. Precisely, we are talking about some concepts underlying the plot of the video game.

The question chosen for today by Square Enix reads: “Almost are some key elements that we can expect in the story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?”. The proposed answer is: “Players will witness a chain of narrative developments that reside at the heart of the story of Final Fantasy 7 as they discover the fate of each character“.

The comment – certainly not full of details – comes from Kazushige Nojimawhich deals with story and scenario for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

More information about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had been shared in the previous days. There have been talks that it will be vast, offer “great freedom” and a “myriad of different stories”. It has also been said that development is proceeding according to plan, a release date is being worked on.

There is nothing left to do but wait for new informationincluding a larger presentation of the game that shows us what’s new.