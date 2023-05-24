10
- FINAL Giro, 17th stage: crazy sprint! Dainese wins at the photo finish. Geraint Thomas always in pink The Gazzetta dello Sport
- LIVE Giro d’Italia 2023, today’s stage LIVE: Dainese mocks Milan at the photo finish! 4 Italians in top5! OA Sport
- Today the Giro d’Italia passes through Borgo Valsugana, passage scheduled between 1.21pm – 1.23pm the VOICE of TRENTINO
- Giro d’Italia, Pergine Valsuga-Caorle: the Paduan Alberto Dainese wins Corriere della Sera
- In Caorle he flew: with the kidney stroke Dainese thunders Milan The Gazzetta dello Sport
