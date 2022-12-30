Home Health Finale Emilia, the tender for the construction of the gymnasium at the SulPanaro sports center has been published
Health

by admin
FINALE EMILIA – The call for tenders for the construction works for the gym at the Finale Emilia Sports Center was published today, Friday 30 December, by the Bassa Reggiana Union, with deadline 02/13/2023, at at 12. The starting amount for the tender, communicates the municipal administration of Finale Emilia, will be 1,728,988.01 euros. Award method: open procedure pursuant to art. 60 Legislative Decree 50/2016. Further information on the announcement can be found on the website of the Municipality of Finale Emilia.

