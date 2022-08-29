When the holidays are over, for those who have traveled without animals in tow, it is the time of reunion, for those who have brought them with them, it is time for everyone to return home together. However, in both cases, there is a return to “normal”. What is called “re-entry syndrome” can, on several occasions, also be applied to our animal companions, who will find themselves seeing their daily habits changed for a further time in a short time, both for those who have passed a period at accredited pet sitter facilities, both for those who had traveled with the family.