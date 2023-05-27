Finally for at home: television for people with dementia.

May 26, 2023 – What began in hospitals in 2021 is now also available for private use: GOLDENSUMMER.TV

Probably the first suitable TV program for people with dementia.

© GOLDENSUMMER.TV

According to calculations by the German Alzheimer Society from August 2022, there are around 1.8 million people with dementia in Germany, of whom more than 1.2 million are cared for at home. As a result of demographic change, this number is constantly increasing. In this respect, the step taken by GOLDENSUMMER.TV is logical: After they are already represented in a number of hospitals, their program, which has been coordinated by dementia experts and doctors, is now also being shown on home screens.

The start-up from the Rhine-Main area relies on curated content that is specially tailored to the needs of people with dementia – after all, these days “normal TV programs” with their accelerated narrative styles, disturbing content, shaky camera angles and fast sequences of cuts for viewers with dementia are mostly unsettling and disconcerting.

GOLDENSUMMER.TV has more functionalities for home use than the previous “clinic program” because it does not have to be fed into an existing entertainment system. Rather, a solution was developed that is based on well-known streaming platforms such as Netflix & Co and should therefore be self-explanatory for many subscribers.

Holger Strehlau, founder and managing director of GOLDENSUMMER.TV: “The majority of those affected are cared for at home by spouses, daughters or daughters-in-law. For the relatives, this is a very strenuous “round-the-clock” commitment. Our program can contribute to making it possible to take a break from everyday life together and to bring those affected out of their dementia-related lethargy and into the here and now.”

Co-founder and also Managing Director Jamal Khan adds: “The feedback from the tough everyday clinical routine over the past two years has only been positive. The Neustadt am Rübenberge Clinic in Lower Saxony, for example, reported that the tendency to walk up, the increased restlessness and increased aggressiveness in their dementia patients has decreased and that on average 80% fewer patient calls were documented. Based on our experience, we are confident that our program will also be positively received in the private sphere and can improve the quality of life a little bit despite dementia.”

A Smart TV connected to the Internet is required for reception; you must first register at www.goldensummer.tv. If you don’t have a smart TV, you can also stream the program to your television using Amazon’s FireTV stick. Limited to 3 hours a day, the extensive curated program with old films and series as well as documentaries, animal and landscape films, fairy tales and toasts costs EUR 19.99 per month and EUR 59.99 per month for unlimited use.

Different characters, different professions, different biographies led – also due to private concerns – to a consistent vision: to develop the best possible TV program for people with dementia together. This is how GOLDENSUMMER.TV came about

