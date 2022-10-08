Cardiovascular diseases should never be underestimated because they are insidious diseases that are still the leading cause of death today.

Certainly great strides have been made in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and yet their impact on people’s health is still tremendous today.

But let’s see the news of the INPS with regard to aid to those suffering from these pathologies.

Pathologies that give the right to aid

As we know when it comes to having the disability the problem is always that of having one’s discomfort recognized by the INPS medical commission.

In fact, theoretically anyone can be entitled to disability but it must be the medical commission of the INPS to validate this state of affairs. Yet the legislation on the subject is constantly changing. When the family doctor makes the request for invalidity it must be understood that this is only the first step of a rather long process. In fact, even today the family doctor cannot in any way authorize disability. Invalidity can only be authorized by the INPS medical commission. In fact, this is the only way to have the famous 290 euros per month. To have the € 290 per month, it will be necessary to have the recognition of a disability equal to or greater than 74%.

New criteria and many may have disability

But let’s see how all those who have cardiovascular problems can get these € 290 recognized. INPS today examines a series of parameters including valve function, heart rhythm, coronary reserve and pump function. Based on these parameters, INPS will be able to recognize 290 euros or even the accompanying allowance of 525 euros per month. In theory, even those suffering from arrhythmias and high blood pressure may be entitled. If the arrhythmias are severe, the disability could be as high as 80%. But if the arrhythmias are particularly severe, it can even reach 100%. Even with regard to hypertensive heart disease, there is 80% disability but if we talk about decompensated hypertensive heart disease, we can even reach 100% disability.

Common pathologies

Consequently, these pathologies as well as other pathologies can reach the famous 74% of disability or even reach 100% disability and therefore guarantee a lot more money. But the last word is always up to the INPS medical commission yet this is not always the case either. In fact, if the citizen does not agree with the considerations reached by the INPS medical commission, he can always contact the judicial authority to have guaranteed his reasons and therefore have a lot more money also in relation to cardiovascular problems.