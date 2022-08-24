Home Health finally! The sequel to the soul-like dark action “King of the Fallen” has been released, this time with one more “The” | 4Gamers
Your fallen king suddenly appeared. The sequel to the dark fantasy action game “The Lords of the Fallen” earlier appeared on “Opening Night Live” at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

By the way, 2014’s “Lords of the Fallen” was called “Lords of the Fallen”. At that time, the main soul-like game won a lot of attention, and this sequel is called “The Lords of the Fallen”; yes, one “The” .

Players become a member of the legendary Dark Crusaders and embark on a journey to overthrow the demon god Adyr.

According to developer CI Games, the timeline of the new work will be 1,000 years after the first generation, and the scale will be 5 times larger than the previous work; this time, in addition to pinching your own characters, you can also cooperate with another player online.

“Fallen King” was originally a work jointly launched by Deck13 and CI Games in 2014, and is now dominated by Hexworks under CI Games.

“Fallen King” is expected to be launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and other platforms. The release date has not been announced yet, and it is expected that the actual game display will be released in the future.

