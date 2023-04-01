Income of around 224.15 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 222.77 billion euros. In 2015, the health insurance companies still had an expenditure surplus of 1.13 billion euros. Overall, the financial results of the health insurance companies have improved by around 2.5 billion euros compared to 2015.

Expenditure developed moderately last year while income continued to develop positively. There was an increase in expenditure of 3.3 percent per insured person. This is the lowest increase since 2012 and is well below the increase in spending that the estimators had forecast in October 2015 at 4.3 percent for 2016 as a whole. And it was still slightly below the updated forecast of the estimators of 3.4 percent from October 2016.

For more information, please see the press release dated March 6, 2017.