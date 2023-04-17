Financial results of the GKV 2014

According to the preliminary financial results for 2014, income of around 204.1 billion euros was offset by expenditure of around 205.3 billion euros. The difference of almost 1.2 billion euros is largely due to the fact that the health insurance companies have their policyholders participate in their high financial reserves through premiums and voluntary statutory benefits. In 2014, around 711 million euros were paid for premium payments to health insurance members and 313 million euros for voluntary statutory services (e.g. osteopathy or professional tooth cleaning). Without these special factors, the financial result for statutory health insurance (GKV) in 2014 was largely balanced with an expenditure volume of 205.3 billion euros.

Due to the new financial structure of the GKV-FQWG, the health insurance companies still have the opportunity to take their considerable financial reserves into account when calculating their additional contributions. As of January 1, 2015, 65 – and thus more than half of the 123 health insurance companies – reduced their contributions compared to the previous year. This means that around 20 million health insurance members benefit from lower health insurance contributions. Another 50 funds with 32.5 million members have kept their contributions stable. 8 health insurance companies with a total of fewer than 700,000 members have slightly increased their contributions compared to the previous year. On this basis, the average additional contribution rate at the beginning of 2015 was around 0.8 percent.