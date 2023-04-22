Financial situation of the health insurance funds still in balance

Revenues of around 50.7 billion euros were offset by expenses of around 51 billion euros in the first quarter. The difference of around 270 million euros is largely due to the fact that the statutory health insurance companies have given their policyholders a share of the high financial reserves through premium payments and additional voluntary statutory benefits (e.g. professional tooth cleaning). In the 1st quarter of 2014, the health insurance funds also booked a total of EUR 120 million more commitments than receivables in the risk structure adjustment.

The final results of the annual accounts for 2013, which are now available, have shown that the surplus of the health insurance companies, at EUR 1.36 billion, is around EUR 180 million higher than the EUR 1.18 billion reported in the preliminary financial results. By the end of 2013, the financial reserves of the statutory health insurance companies had increased to 16.8 billion euros.

Due to the premium payments, individual health insurance funds have used the opportunity to let their policyholders participate in their high financial reserves. With the law on the further development of the financial structure and quality in statutory health insurance (GKV-FQWG), which is to come into force on January 1st, 2015, the health insurance companies will have more leeway to use their financial reserves via new contribution structuring options in the interest of the insured to use.