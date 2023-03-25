If you haven’t already, you might consider finding 2023 balcony furniture at Swedish giant IKEA. The popular furniture retailer has a huge selection of beautiful garden furniture, with some really practical, stylish and, above all, space-saving options for the balcony. Such would be, for example, garden benches with hidden storage space or shelves that also serve as flower benches. Here are some outdoor design ideas that you can’t overlook!

Inspirational ideas for IKEA balcony furniture 2023

The days are getting warmer and longer, which prompts more and more people to spend more time outside after the cold winter. If you are one of them and you are planning a new or redesign of your balcony or outdoor area, you will find at IKEA balcony furniture 2023, which will certainly provide the inspiration you need. The Swedish brand has already released a number of new products that are suitable for various outdoor spaces and represent a cost-effective option.

In addition, the popular retailer currently offers numerous seating furniture made from sustainable wood materials such as comfortable sofas that allow even more moments in the fresh air. The IKEA summer collection is also packed with furniture, decoration and other products to help you create your own outdoor retreat.

The brand’s current furniture collections range from new furniture sets with modular sofas and dining tables to cozy lighting, cushions and brightly colored décor. In this way, you can prepare yourself for beautiful moments outdoors, rain or shine, without much effort. After that, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the warm weather. Below you can discover some of the favorites so you can prepare your garden or balcony in time for spring and summer.

Compact dining or side tables made of wood or metal

You can start small and keep it simple on your balcony during springtime by adding a compact side table like this one for added convenience. Decide to spend more time outdoors and relax after a long day at work or even use the balcony as a home office.

You can also try using such small pieces of furniture as a base and then add clean, sleek lines for a modern element. Materials like glassware, steel, and mesh can also add depth, with textures adding a layer of comfort and changing the look of an outdoor space.

Choose the NÄMMARÖ furniture collection

This offer ranges from privacy screens to storage boxes, which can easily be used as seating. You can also use it to create different zones on the balcony or garden terrace. Enhance your outdoor space with practical and stylish wooden furniture to comfortably enjoy spring or summer days with friends or family.

Choose TVARÖ sofas as IKEA balcony furniture 2023

If you are aiming for a boho-style balcony design with natural fibers, these weatherproof pieces of furniture can be the right choice. This furniture collection is rattan sofas, handcrafted by skilled craftsmen. This makes each product unique. They have protected the TVARÖ sofas from various weather conditions by covering the rods. Other parts were dipped in mud and finished off with a water-based paint.

Stylish garden furniture from the SEGERÖN collection

If you are looking for more flexibility and style in the balcony or garden area, this would be possible with furniture from the SEGERÖN collection. Also like most of the Swedish brand’s designed variants, these are suitable for different weather conditions and were developed for all kinds of activities. The individual parts are compact and can be easily put together as you wish. With a parasol you will feel like you are on vacation under the shade on hot days.

IKEA Balcony furniture 2023 from the LÄCKÖ Collection

This inspiring offer called LÄCKÖ is about a modern twist on traditional wrought iron furniture. In addition, the pieces of furniture are very easy to care for and match almost any outdoor design. With a range of seating and outdoor shelves, LÄCKÖ also gives a romantic touch to balconies or patios, which can be perfect for the season in question.

Make the best decision with an IKEA kitchen island for the balcony

The furniture retailer also launched a new kitchen island back in February, perfect for cooking and socializing outdoors. The so-called Grillskär kitchen island from IKEA should not be overlooked when planning an outdoor design. This is much more than your average kitchen island. This can also be combined with the other novelties from the spring and summer collections of the brand. So, with this practical and great looking unit, you can cook outside and enjoy the deliciously prepared meal in the sunshine at the same time.

The practical kitchen island also has a slotted rear wall. You can also use it to store kitchen utensils as it comes with three bins and two hanging hooks. There are even alternative uses as this panel can also be used for decorations such as lights or hanging herb pots. You can also move the two shelves underneath the worktop to take advantage of the extra storage space. In addition, the kitchen island, which is suitable for outdoor use, is made of stainless and galvanized steel. It is also finished with a polyester powder coating, making it durable, rust resistant and easy to clean. So it’s a low-maintenance option that you can clean with a simple wipe.

Photos: IKEA