Find out how to keep your bones healthy and prevent osteoporosis

How to keep bones healthy and prevent osteoporosis

Bones, being a vital part of our body, require proper care to stay strong and healthy. However, as we age, bones tend to age and become more fragile, thus increasing the risk of fractures. One of the most common conditions affecting the bones is osteoporosis, a disease characterized by decreased bone density. Osteoporosis is a leading cause of fractures in the elderly. Fortunately, there are healthy habits that can help keep your skeletal system healthy and prevent these issues.

Figure 1 – In this article we will discuss how to keep bones healthy and permanently prevent osteoporosis.

Healthy nutrition for bones in order to prevent osteoporosis

Proper nutrition is essential to keep bones healthy. There are specific foods that can be considered real allies for bone health, especially those rich in calcium. Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body and makes up about 99% of bones. It is essential for the proper development of teeth and skeleton.

Here are some foods that are particularly rich in calcium and should be part of a balanced diet:

Milk and dairy products: Milk, cheese and yogurt are excellent sources of calcium.

Fish and shellfish: Some fish such as salmon and sardines, as well as shellfish such as clams and mussels, are rich in calcium.

Legumes: Beans, chickpeas and lentils are plant sources of calcium.

Fruits and vegetables: Dark green leafy vegetables, such as spinach and kale, and fruits such as oranges and figs are particularly important.

In addition to calcium, it is also important to include foods rich in vitamin D in the diet, which promotes the absorption of calcium by the body. Some foods that contain vitamin D are liver, oily fish (such as sardines and anchovies), egg yolks and mushrooms. On the other hand, it is advisable to limit the consumption of alcohol and excess salt, as the latter favors the elimination of calcium through the urine.

The beneficial role of the sun on bones

Responsible sunbathing, using sunscreen to protect your skin, is another important habit for bone health. Vitamin D is closely related to skin exposure to sunlight. The sun stimulates the production of vitamin D in our body, which in turn promotes the absorption of calcium. Therefore, proper sun exposure can contribute to bone health.

Exercise and bone health

Regular physical activity is essential for overall well-being and can help maintain the bone and muscle mass that support the skeleton. There are many physical activities that can be practiced to improve bone mineralization, such as brisk walking, cycling or running. Regular sport also helps keep body weight under control. In fact, both excess weight and excessive thinness can negatively affect bone health.

Conclusions

To keep your bones healthy and prevent osteoporosis, it’s important to adopt some healthy habits. A healthy, balanced diet rich in foods containing calcium and vitamin D can help maintain bone density. Plus, responsibly sunbathing and regular physical activity help keep your bones strong and healthy. Taking care of your bones is essential for a good quality of life, especially as you age. Consulting with a doctor or nutritionist can provide more personalized bone health advice.

