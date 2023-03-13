Nobody wants to share their home with small pests that infest the food or damage your belongings. This guide will tell you how to identify and get rid of small black bugs in the home.

Small black bugs in the apartment – short portrait

When insects appear in the house, the horror is great. Peaceful coexistence is not an option, because numerous small black bugs in the apartment turn into pests that attack textiles, carpets, fur, furniture or indoor plants. You want to get rid of the uninvited guests as quickly as possible. The right approach is closely related to which species of bug is making your life miserable. Below is an overview of the most important characteristics that will help you to accurately identify bugs in your home.

Pelzkäfer (Attagenus smirnovi): The dark to black fur beetle not only destroys furry and woolly material, but is itself covered with furry pubic hair. The real pests are not the adult beetles, but their larvae. A female fur beetle will lay up to 50 eggs near potential food sources for the brood. Within a short time, the eggs turn into 15 mm long, golden yellow, hairy larvae that eat fur, feathers, carpets and woolen textiles.

Carpet beetle (Anthrenus scrophulariae): Black is only the basic color of the carpet beetle. The fabric pest spices up its appearance creatively with different colored scales. A red band is often seen along the seam of the elytra. The upper wings are decorated with three light transverse bands. Some carpet beetles have chosen yellow markings that contrast nicely with the black background.

Dickmaulrüssler (Otiorhynchus): From the weevil family, it is above all the vine weevil that ventures daringly into people’s homes. The black beetle ignores food, textiles, wood, and carpets. But the beetle invasion does not end well for your carefully tended indoor plants. If you don’t catch the nocturnal black weevil in the act, you’ll know its presence by inlet-shaped chewing marks on the leaf edges.

How can you fight fur and carpet beetles

It is almost always the larvae that do the damage, and the adult beetles are only carriers of the pest. They lay their eggs in products or objects and the larvae have food immediately available. Fighting should therefore focus on them. To combat small black bugs in your home that attack textiles, you can do the following:

Wash infested clothing at 60 degrees: Beetle eggs and larvae are mostly made up of proteins. They “explode” when they come into contact with a high temperature. So what should you do? Wash all affected clothing as hot as possible – preferably at 60 degrees.

Freeze infested clothing at -20 degrees: Some items of clothing should not be washed hot, otherwise they will break. Another option is to fold and freeze the clothes. Sometimes a few days in the freezer is enough. Sometimes it is better to leave the clothes in the freezer for a week or even two weeks.

Hang battered textiles in the sun for a day: Hang clothing, rugs, or carpeting in the sun for a full day. This helps against beetle eggs or larvae. Then dab the textiles outside again so that as many bugs as possible fall out.

How can you get rid of vine weevil

Vine weevils only go out in the dark because they are afraid of the light. So to deal with them, all you have to do is wait for them to appear, armed with a flashlight in hand. If they feel discovered, they will play dead. Then you should just collect them and let them out. Alternatively, there are special insecticides that you can add to the water you use to water the plants.

Beetle control failed? Bring in an expert! Destroying bugs is one thing, but getting rid of eggs and larvae is quite another. They have to know exactly where they are and work very precisely. It is therefore better to have the bugs removed by a professional.

Other types of bugs that might live in your home

Small brown bugs in the apartment – These are the most common species you can find!

Brotkäfer (Stegobium paniceum): Bread beetles are small and difficult to see with the naked eye. It makes sense to examine them closely with a magnifying glass. The entire body is covered with double hair. The coarse, upright hairs stand out, giving the tiny beetle a hairy appearance. Adult baker beetles and their larvae attack all types of food, including flour, coffee, cocoa, cereal, cookies, legumes, spices, and chocolate. Leather, paper and books are also on their menu, hence their middle name – bookworm.

Fighting bread beetles: where do the insects come from, how to get rid of them and prevent them? Find out here!

Kornkäfer (Sitophilus granarius): Europe’s most fearsome grain pest, the grain weevil, does not hesitate to invade homes. Its trademark is the elongated trunk as an extension of its head. At the end of the snout is a powerful mouthpiece, which the beetle uses to eat the grain kernels. The longitudinal rows on the abdomen are characteristic. The larvae are 2 mm small, white and soft and eat the kernels from the inside.

Parquet beetle (Lyctus linearis): The parquet beetle has a remarkably slender, rod-like shape. As with all spiny wood beetles, its head is clearly visible and not hidden under a pronotum. Its larvae are creamy white, curved, and grow up to 6mm long.